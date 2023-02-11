SEC showdown set for Sunday at Colonial Life Arena

No. 1 South Carolina will host No. 3 LSU in a battle of the unbeaten
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston looks to shoot as UConn's Ayanna Patterson (34) defends in the...
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston looks to shoot as UConn's Ayanna Patterson (34) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No. 1 South Carolina hosts No. 3 LSU Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks and the Tigers are the last two undefeated division one college women’s basketball teams this season.

Both teams are 23-0 overall and 11-0 in the SEC.

According to HErHoopStats, both teams rank in the top 10 for points per game, the top two in the nation in offensive rating and defensive rating, the top 12 in field goal percentage, the top three in offensive rebounds, the top four in defensive rebounds and the top nine in blocks per game.

Colonial Life Arena is a sellout crowd at 18,600 with the game expected to pull a healthy viewership on ESPN as well.

South Carolina has won the last 13 meetings, including the last seven in Columbia. The last three games between the two have been decided by single digits, including last year’s 66-60 in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers added some star power since that last meeting. Picking up sophomore transfer Angel Reese from Maryland. Reese has secured 23 consecutive double-doubles this season while averaging 23.5 points, 15.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

The game will pit Reese against reigning National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston in what will be the only guaranteed head-to-head matchup for this year’s SEC Player of the Year and the National Player of the Year voters.

Boston is averaging 13.3 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks per contest with her own double-doubles to boast this year including a shot at the SEC record for most career double-doubles.

While Reese’s numbers are more boastful this season, the average playing time favors Reese as well at 33.1 minutes per game, compared to Boston’s 25.2. South Carolina has had most of their games well in hand early this season and Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley goes to the bench on a healthy rotation.

South Carolina is coming off a big week having defeated UConn last Sunday in front of a sell-out crowd on the road. Staley said the big moment, so recently seems to have helped her team mentally as they prepare for Sunday.

LSU is coming off its own big stretch of pressure-cooker games, having played Tennessee, Georgia and Texas A&M in a trio of tight games over the last week. Georgia taking the Tigers to overtime in Baton Rouge, LA.

On their side, the Gamecocks will have a faithful fan base filling Colonial Life Arena to the rafters. Tickets on Seat Geek are going for an average of $300 a pop less than 24 hours from tip-off.

For in-game updates, stick with FOX Carolina sports director Beth Hoole on Twitter: @bethhooleVNL

