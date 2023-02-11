SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) SWAT Team responded to an active scene in north Charlotte on Saturday morning.

According to CMPD, the situation happened in the 5700 block of Twin Brook Drive, which is just off Old Statesville Road near the intersection of Gibbon Road.

Roads in the area were blocked off, but have since been reopened.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

