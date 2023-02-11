SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte

The scene was just off of Old Statesville Road on Twin Brook Drive.
A SWAT Team is currently assisting officers in north Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) SWAT Team responded to an active scene in north Charlotte on Saturday morning.

According to CMPD, the situation happened in the 5700 block of Twin Brook Drive, which is just off Old Statesville Road near the intersection of Gibbon Road.

Roads in the area were blocked off, but have since been reopened.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

