17-year-old dies following Saturday night shooting, deputies investigating

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting turned deadly Saturday night.

Greenville Co. officials say they received a call just after 8 p.m. regarding a shooting that took place at Mayflower Avenue.

When they arrived - deputies say they located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim was transported to the hospital, and passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 17-year-old Nyquan Miller.

Deputies say there aren’t any suspects right now and the incident appears to be isolated.

If anyone has information, contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

