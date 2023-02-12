Beyonce announces third show in Atlanta due to high demand

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials, Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour has added a third show in Atlanta.

The third show will take place on August 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Unique access codes will be sent to Verified Fans who were previously waitlisted for the Atlanta shows.

THIRD SHOW ADDED: Due to high demand, #Beyonce's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR has announced a third show will take place on MONDAY, August 14th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



Unique access codes will be sent to Verified Fans who were previously waitlisted for the Atlanta shows. pic.twitter.com/AJlF7hIleQ — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) February 11, 2023

You can visit Beyonce’s website for the latest updates on the tour.

Mercedez-Benz Stadium tweeted “unique access codes will be sent to Verified Fans who were previously waitlisted for the Atlanta shows.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.