Boil water advisory issued for certain areas in Clinton

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clinton City officials issued a boil water advisory for certain areas as the city works to repair a water main.

Officials are advising customers to boil water for one full minute before drinking or cooking, and to not make ice from water that has not been boiled.

The advisory is issued for the following locations:

Derby Lane

Preakness Patti

Saratoga

Belmont Stakes

104 through 107 Pinechurst Dr.

All of Teakwood

The advisory went into effect on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 4:30 a.m.

If anyone has questions, contact the City of Clinton Water Plant at 864-833-07526.

