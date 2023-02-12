Boil water advisory issued for certain areas in Clinton

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clinton City officials issued a boil water advisory for certain areas as the city works to repair a water main.

Officials are advising customers to boil water for one full minute before drinking or cooking, and to not make ice from water that has not been boiled.

The advisory is issued for the following locations:

  • Derby Lane
  • Preakness Patti
  • Saratoga
  • Belmont Stakes
  • 104 through 107 Pinechurst Dr.
  • All of Teakwood

The advisory went into effect on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 4:30 a.m.

If anyone has questions, contact the City of Clinton Water Plant at 864-833-07526.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Piotte, 45
Coroner identifies two victims in Fountain Inn triple shooting, suspect denied bond
Kaleb Boateng
Dabo Swinney releases statement on former offensive lineman’s passing
Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Snow may mix in across the lower elevations of the mountains and isolated parts of the Upstate
Rain and snow chances continue, leading to a First Alert Weather Day
Drug Trafficking Ring Busted
One inmate, six others charged in “coordinated” drug trafficking ring

Latest News

Crash
Driver dies following crash in Anderson Co.
Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting with injuries
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston looks to shoot as UConn's Ayanna Patterson (34) defends in the...
SEC showdown set for Sunday at Colonial Life Arena
SCHP: One person dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville County