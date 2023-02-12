Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with guard Nick Allegretti (73) as during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom welcomed two new members to the group early on Super Bowl Sunday.

Chiefs offensive linemen Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth to twin girls in Chicago, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

According to the report, Allegretti and his parents were able to FaceTime with family members at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Allegretti has appeared as a reserve in every game this season for Kansas City. The Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Piotte, 45
Coroner identifies two victims in Fountain Inn triple shooting, suspect denied bond
Kaleb Boateng
Dabo Swinney releases statement on former offensive lineman’s passing
Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Cold and clear
First Alert Weather Day through Monday morning for rain, snow, and icy conditions
14-year-old killed playing with gun at assistant coach’s home, coroner says

Latest News

Fans celebrate Gamecocks women's win
Gamecocks women's basketball celebrates big win over LSU
Deputies investigating stabbing in Greenville County
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, center, is fouled as she shoots by LSU guard Kateri Poole...
Gamecocks win battle of the unbeaten in SEC showdown
14-year-old killed playing with gun at assistant coach’s home, coroner says
Patrick Piotte, 45
Coroner identifies two victims in Fountain Inn triple shooting, suspect denied bond