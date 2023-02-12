Deputies investigating stabbing in Greenville County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon.

The victim suffered at least one stab wound at a home on Blossom Drive shortly after 3 p.m.

He was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

Deputies said a person of interest has been detained.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

