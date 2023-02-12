Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Saturday.

According to deputies, Clyde Gravely Jr. was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Cheddar Hills Road in his gold 2003 Lincoln town car with the SC license plate 9906LR.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.