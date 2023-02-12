Driver dies following crash in Anderson Co.
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after a crash on Saturday night.
According to troopers, the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Highway 8.
Troopers said the driver of a 2019 Mercury SUV was traveling east on Highway 8 when they traveled off the right-side of the road, hit a culvert - a drain and overturned.
This is all the information that has been released at this time.
