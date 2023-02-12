First Alert Weather Day Sunday with snow and rain on the way

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upper elevation wintry precipitation and heavy rain with a few flakes in the lower elevations make for a messy Sunday.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Weather Day Sunday for snow and heavy rain

First Alert Weather Day Monday morning in the mountains for black ice

Quick rebound to mild weather next week

Periods of heavy rain continue overnight into Sunday morning. The trend has been for a warmer set-up into the early part of Sunday, limiting the amount of snow mixing in with the chilly rain. To complicate matters even further, warm nose, a layer of warmer air above the surface, is nudging into the area, creating the potential for sleet and even freezing rain add to the messy weather. Areas above 3500′ are likely to see a switch to snow by Sunday morning. It’s going to be harder to see a full switch to snow in the lower elevations and the Upstate, however, there’s still a chance to see snow flakes mixing in. The precipitation clears from the south to the north with rain wrapping up in the Upstate during the early afternoon, with rain/snow heading out of the mountains closer to 7 PM.

Snow may mix in across the lower elevations of the mountains and isolated parts of the Upstate (Fox Carolina)

As far as accumulations are concerned, the overwhelming majority of it remains focused on the mountains. With the warmer trend, the Upstate isn’t expected to see any accumulation. Locations in the mountains from Asheville and Hendersonville to Franklin are in line for less than 3″ of snowfall with most areas seeing little to nothing. The best chance to see accumulating snow in the lower elevations would be under heavy snow bands. Meanwhile higher elevations closer to the Tennessee border face anywhere from 4″-8″ of snow with locally higher amounts possible.

High elevation snow likely with low elevations seeing little to nothing (Fox Carolina)

Ice is becoming a bigger issue in the mountains as the warmer air above the surface leads to the higher potential to see sleet and even freezing rain mixing in. Most areas above 3500′ feet are looking at looking at less the a quarter of an inch of ice by the time the precipitation moves out, but isolated areas could see up to half an inch. It’s important to note, this isn’t just during the overnight hours we see the icy conditions, this continues through the day on Sunday. This creates dangerous driving conditions so be careful if you’re heading out of the roads at any point Sunday.

Sleet and freezing rain mixing in increasing icing potential (Fox Carolina)

On top of the precipitation Sunday, it’s cold and breezy. Highs Sunday range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds could gust 30-40 mph in the Upstate with gusts to 25 mph in the mountains adding to the chill. Even after the rain clears late in the day, expect mainly cloudy skies to hang on.

Cold, mainly cloudy with rain & snow chance (Fox Carolina)

Monday morning, temperature take a tumble into the 20s in the mountains to right around freezing in the Upstate. This means any surfaces still wet on Sunday night freeze leading to black ice. The biggest concern is in the mountains where the precipitation doesn’t move out until late in the day, which doesn’t give much time for the lingering wetness to evaporate. Monday morning’s commute could be icy in many spots across North Carolina.

Below freezing temperatures in the mountains (Fox Carolina)

Temperatures rebound quickly making way for another round of spring like weather this week. Highs are back in the 50s and 60s by Monday afternoon and the hang out there all week long.

Spring like again next week (Fox Carolina)

