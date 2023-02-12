First Alert Weather Day today for rain, snow, and icy conditions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Today remains a mess as periods of rain and snow continue, with icy conditions across the mountains.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Weather Day today for snow and heavy rain

First Alert Weather Day Monday morning in the mountains for black ice

Quick rebound to mild weather next week

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts

Rain across the Upstate and mixed precipitation across the North Carolina mountains continue this morning as a low pressure system tracks northeast across Georgia. A wedge of drier air ahead of the low’s center will continue to support intermittent, lighter precipitation for most areas through about 9:00 AM, followed by a late-morning period of steadier and heavier precip as the low pivots through our area.

Snow may mix in across the lower elevations of the mountains and isolated parts of the Upstate (Fox Carolina)

Snow chances continue to look very slim for folks in the Upstate, but with temperatures mostly running in the upper 30s at the surface this morning, some snow may manage to briefly mix in with any rain. No accumulation is expected at this point. Significant snow still looks likely for much of the mountains, on the other hand. As the low drags in more cold air as it pivots overhead, locations above 3,500 feet are likely to see a full changeover to snow, while valley locations below that elevation continue to mix. Steadiest precipitation will continue until midday, then slowly taper off this afternoon into this evening.

No major changes to expectations around snow accumulation this morning. With the slightly warmer trend, the Upstate isn’t expected to see any accumulation. Locations in the mountains from Asheville and Hendersonville to Franklin are in line for less than 3″ of snowfall with most areas seeing little to nothing. The best chance to see accumulating snow in the lower elevations would be under heavy snow bands. Meanwhile higher elevations closer to the Tennessee border face anywhere from 4″-8″ of snow with locally higher amounts possible.

High elevation snow likely with low elevations seeing little to nothing (Fox Carolina)

Ice remains a more pressing concern across the mountains today. Most areas above 3500′ feet are looking at looking at less the a quarter of an inch of ice by the time the precipitation moves out, but isolated areas could see up to half an inch. It’s important to note, this isn’t just during the overnight hours we see the icy conditions, this continues through the day on Sunday. This creates dangerous driving conditions so be careful if you’re heading out of the roads at any point Sunday.

Sleet and freezing rain mixing in increasing icing potential (Fox Carolina)

Rain or snow, expect generally cold and breezy conditions for today. Highs will range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds could gust 30-40 mph in the Upstate with gusts to 25 mph in the mountains adding to the chill. Even after the rain clears late in the day, expect mainly cloudy skies to hang on.

Cold, mainly cloudy with rain & snow chance (Fox Carolina)

Monday morning, temperature take a tumble into the 20s in the mountains to right around freezing in the Upstate. This means any surfaces still wet on Sunday night freeze leading to black ice. The biggest concern is in the mountains where the precipitation doesn’t move out until late in the day, which doesn’t give much time for the lingering wetness to evaporate. Monday morning’s commute could be icy in many spots across North Carolina.

Below freezing temperatures in the mountains (Fox Carolina)

Temperatures rebound quickly making way for another round of spring like weather this week. Highs are back in the 50s and 60s by Monday afternoon and the hang out there all week long.

Spring like again next week (Fox Carolina)

Spring like again next week (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.