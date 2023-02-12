Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting with injuries

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night.

Greenville Co. officials say they received a call just after 8 p.m. regarding a shooting that took place at 8 Mayflower Avenue.

When they arrived - deputies say they located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim was transported to the hospital.

Deputies say there aren’t any suspects right now and the incident appears to be isolated.

If you know anything, contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

