Man dies following shooting at local night club, coroner says

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after shooting that happened on Saturday night.

According to the office, the coroner responded to a report that a man was shot at 11:00 p.m. at a local night club.

Officials said upon arrival, the found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The coroner identified the victim at 33-year-old Kevin Nemiah Ellis.

