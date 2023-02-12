POLICE: 14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in chest

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 14-year-old is dead after he accidentally shot himself with a gun early Sunday morning, according to the Gaffney Police Department.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. at Colonial Heights apartments when the 14-year-old and his 13-year-old cousin found a gun in the house that belonged to the homeowner.

Officers responded to the scene and found the 14-year-old on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest and immediately began CPR.

Unfortunately, the boy passed away from his injuries.

After speaking with the homeowner and the victim’s cousin, officers learned that the victim accidentally discharged one round striking himself in the chest.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Piotte, 45
Coroner identifies two victims in Fountain Inn triple shooting, suspect denied bond
Kaleb Boateng
Dabo Swinney releases statement on former offensive lineman’s passing
Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Snow may mix in across the lower elevations of the mountains and isolated parts of the Upstate
Rain and snow chances continue, leading to a First Alert Weather Day
Drug Trafficking Ring Busted
One inmate, six others charged in “coordinated” drug trafficking ring

Latest News

File Graphic
Man dies following shooting at local night club, coroner says
Crash
Driver dies following crash in Anderson Co.
Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory issued for certain areas in Clinton
Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting with injuries