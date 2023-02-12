Police make 2 arrests in connection with mass shooting at Louisiana nightclub

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Friday, the arrests of two people in connection with a mass shooting at a nightclub in January.
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Friday the arrests of two people in connection with a mass shooting at a nightclub in January.

Police said 12 people were injured by gunfire inside the Dior Bar and Lounge on Bennington Avenue on Jan. 22.

According to police, Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy’Shaun Jackson, 19, have been arrested. Police said Franklin faces 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder, while Jackson faces 12 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

According to arrest documents, police said they believe in total four men were responsible for the shooting at Dior Bar and Lounge. Two of them were the actual shooters and the other two were accomplices.

Arrest documents reveal surveillance video showed all four men entering the club. Two of the men leave then return to the patio and allegedly slip guns under the fenced area of the club. That’s when the two gunmen allegedly open fire towards the stage in what police are calling a “targeted attack,” according to officials.

Arrest documents say police were able to compare surveillance video to the Instagram profiles of the two men. Police also learned the guns used in this shooting were also allegedly used in a previous shooting in St. James Parish.

Police said the arrests came after Baton Rouge police detectives, as well as St. James Parish Sheriff’s Department detectives and deputies, executed multiple search warrants on Friday.

Two suspects are still at large, police said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Piotte, 45
Coroner identifies two victims in Fountain Inn triple shooting, suspect denied bond
Kaleb Boateng
Dabo Swinney releases statement on former offensive lineman’s passing
Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Chilly rain and mountain snow continue into the afternoon
First Alert Weather Day through Monday morning for rain, snow, and icy conditions
Richard Eckstrom (Source: cg.sc.gov)
South Carolina’s top accountant admits $3.5 billion accounting error

Latest News

A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000
Adam Driver appears in a Super Bowl commercial for website builder Squarespace.
Doja Cat, John Travolta, Adam Driver star in Super Bowl ads
Clyde Gravely Jr.
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
The aftermath of the Feb. 11, 2023, crash.
Suspected drunken driver plows Porsche into home, police say