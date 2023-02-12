First Alert Weather Day through Monday morning for rain, snow, and icy conditions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunday through Monday morning remain a mess as periods of rain and snow continue, with icy conditions across the mountains.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Weather Day today for wintry mix and chilly rain

First Alert Weather Day Monday morning in the mountains for black ice

Quick rebound to mild weather next week

Rain across the Upstate and mixed precipitation across the North Carolina mountains continue into early Sunday afternoon as a low pressure system tracks northeast across Georgia. After a little bit of a lull through the mid to late morning, expect rain to pick back up across the Upstate into the early afternoon and continue to be steady in the mountains. The rain starts to taper off after 4 PM and move out completely by 7 PM.

The temperature profile with this system led to less snow and more ice for a lot of mountains areas. While temperatures are chilly on Sunday, the surface is too warm at the lower elevations for anything to stick plus the warm layer above the surface continues to hold on, leading to sleet continuing to mix in. It’s not completely out of the question to see a snow flake or two or even some sleet mixing in for the lower elevations of the mountains and even the northern Upstate but expect mostly a cold rain. Snow still looks likely for elevations over 4,000′ with sleet mixing in as well. Accumulations up to 8″ are still possible with up to a fourth of an inch of ice accumulation. With icy conditions in the mountains, use extra caution if you’re heading out on the roads at any point this afternoon.

Rain or snow, expect generally cold and breezy conditions for today. Highs range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds could gust 30-40 mph in the Upstate with gusts to 25 mph in the mountains adding to the chill. Even after the rain clears late in the day, expect mainly cloudy skies to hang on.

Monday morning, temperature take a tumble into the 20s in the mountains to right around freezing in the Upstate. This means any surfaces still wet on Sunday night freeze leading to black ice. The biggest concern is in the mountains where the precipitation doesn’t move out until late in the day, which doesn’t give much time for the lingering wetness to evaporate. Monday morning’s commute could be icy in many spots across North Carolina.

Temperatures rebound quickly making way for another round of spring like weather this week. Highs are back in the 50s and 60s by Monday afternoon and the hang out there all week long.

