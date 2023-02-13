22 charged during recent drug sweep in Oconee County

Generic arrest image
Generic arrest image(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that 22 people were recently charged during a drug round-up in Oconee County.

Deputies said their operation began at 8:30 a.m. on February 7.

According to deputies, they obtained the arrest warrants from controlled purchases of narcotics by undercover operatives working from the Sheriff’s Office. They added that the drugs purchased during these deals included Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl, Heroin, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Prescription Medication.

So far, the following suspects from the sweep have been taken into custody, according to deputies.

Caption
  • Charles Johnathan Sanders
    • 34-year-old from Salem, SC
    • Distribution of Prescription Medication (Suboxone) – 2 counts
  • Timothy Wayne Duffy
    • 38-year-old from Seneca, SC
    • Distribution of Heroin – 1 count
  • Barry Dee Palmer II
    • 34-year-old from Westminster, SC
    • Distribution of Heroin – 1 count
  • Adam Joseph Reed
    • 30-year-old from Seneca, SC
    • Distribution of Fentanyl – 1 count
  • Jesus Urquiza
    • 51-year-old from Westminster, SC
    • Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count
    • Distribution of Cocaine – 3 counts
  • Desmond Trent Pearson
    • 34-year-old from Westminster, SC\
    • Distribution of Marijuana – 3 counts
  • Jordan Rose Haynes
    • 20-year-old from Seneca, SC
    • Distribution of Methamphetamine – 2 counts
  • Rashad Ali Thompson
    • 43-year-old from Seneca, SC
    • Distribution of Methamphetamine – 5 counts
  • Daryl Leron Moore
    • 49-year-old from Walhalla, SC
    • Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count
  • Kendal Ann Ellis
    • 37-year-old from Walhalla, SC
    • Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count
  • Brandon James Dodd
    • 33-year-old from Walhalla, SC
    • Distribution of Methamphetamine – 3 counts
  • Jacob Larry Foster
    • 37-year-old from Walhalla, SC
    • Distribution of Heroin – 1 count
  • Joseph Donald Moore
    • 35-year-old from Walhalla, SC
    • Distribution of Methamphetamine – 2 counts
    • Moore was also served with two outstanding Magistrate Bench Warrants
  • James Bernard Williams
    • 44-year-old from Seneca, SC
    • Distribution of Crack Cocaine – 1 count
  • Joshua Leard Sanders
    • 41-year-old from Seneca, SC
    • Trafficking in Methamphetamine – 1 count
    • Distribution of Fentanyl – 1 count
  • Jeffery Carl Maillard
    • 44-year-old from Westminster, SC
    • Distribution in Methamphetamine – 1 count
    • Jeffery was also served with a Violation of Probation warrant from the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
  • Jeremy Fulton Alexander
    • 32-year-old from West Union, SC
    • Distribution of Heroin – 1 count

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the following suspects. Anyone with information can leave a tip with Crimestoppers online at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com.

  • Alison Moore Bugg
    • 34-year-old from Walhalla, SC
    • Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count
  • Sarah Kathleen Collingsworth
    • 35 years old from Seneca
    • Distribution of Methamphetamine – 2 counts
    • Distribution of Fentanyl – 1 count
  • Lee Roy Witt
    • 48-year-old from Westminster, SC
    • Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count
    • Trafficking in Methamphetamine – 1 count
  • Levarick Shawntauius Ware
    • 34-year-old from Central, SC
    • Trafficking in Methamphetamine – 1 count
  • Scott Lamar Price
    • 52-year-old from Walhalla, SC
    • Trafficking in Methamphetamine – 2 counts

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Week 4: Murdaugh murder trial in recess until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
File Graphic
Man dies following shooting at local night club, coroner says
Teen killed playing with gun
14-year-old killed playing with gun at assistant coach’s home, coroner says
Valentine's Day Forecast
Bouncing back to spring-like weather
17-year-old dies following Saturday night shooting, deputies investigating

Latest News

Using talents to teach Black history
Using talents to teach Black history stories
Mrs. Grooms: Clemson's biggest fan
Mrs. Grooms: Clemson's biggest fan
Bodycam footage released by the court shows the scene first responders encountered on the night...
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene
Night Club Shooting
Night Club Shooting
I-85 Construction Project
I-85 Construction Project