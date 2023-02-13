22 charged during recent drug sweep in Oconee County

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that 22 people were recently charged during a drug round-up in Oconee County.

Deputies said their operation began at 8:30 a.m. on February 7.

According to deputies, they obtained the arrest warrants from controlled purchases of narcotics by undercover operatives working from the Sheriff’s Office. They added that the drugs purchased during these deals included Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl, Heroin, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Prescription Medication.

So far, the following suspects from the sweep have been taken into custody, according to deputies.

Charles Johnathan Sanders 34-year-old from Salem, SC Distribution of Prescription Medication (Suboxone) – 2 counts

Timothy Wayne Duffy 38-year-old from Seneca, SC Distribution of Heroin – 1 count

Barry Dee Palmer II 34-year-old from Westminster, SC Distribution of Heroin – 1 count

Adam Joseph Reed 30-year-old from Seneca, SC Distribution of Fentanyl – 1 count

Jesus Urquiza 51-year-old from Westminster, SC Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count Distribution of Cocaine – 3 counts

Desmond Trent Pearson 34-year-old from Westminster, SC\ Distribution of Marijuana – 3 counts

Jordan Rose Haynes 20-year-old from Seneca, SC Distribution of Methamphetamine – 2 counts

Rashad Ali Thompson 43-year-old from Seneca, SC Distribution of Methamphetamine – 5 counts

Daryl Leron Moore 49-year-old from Walhalla, SC Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count

Kendal Ann Ellis 37-year-old from Walhalla, SC Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count

Brandon James Dodd 33-year-old from Walhalla, SC Distribution of Methamphetamine – 3 counts

Jacob Larry Foster 37-year-old from Walhalla, SC Distribution of Heroin – 1 count

Joseph Donald Moore 35-year-old from Walhalla, SC Distribution of Methamphetamine – 2 counts Moore was also served with two outstanding Magistrate Bench Warrants

James Bernard Williams 44-year-old from Seneca, SC Distribution of Crack Cocaine – 1 count

Joshua Leard Sanders 41-year-old from Seneca, SC Trafficking in Methamphetamine – 1 count Distribution of Fentanyl – 1 count

Jeffery Carl Maillard 44-year-old from Westminster, SC Distribution in Methamphetamine – 1 count Jeffery was also served with a Violation of Probation warrant from the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

Jeremy Fulton Alexander 32-year-old from West Union, SC Distribution of Heroin – 1 count



The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the following suspects. Anyone with information can leave a tip with Crimestoppers online at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com.

Alison Moore Bugg 34-year-old from Walhalla, SC Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count

Sarah Kathleen Collingsworth 35 years old from Seneca Distribution of Methamphetamine – 2 counts Distribution of Fentanyl – 1 count

Lee Roy Witt 48-year-old from Westminster, SC Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count Trafficking in Methamphetamine – 1 count

Levarick Shawntauius Ware 34-year-old from Central, SC Trafficking in Methamphetamine – 1 count

Scott Lamar Price 52-year-old from Walhalla, SC Trafficking in Methamphetamine – 2 counts



