22 charged during recent drug sweep in Oconee County
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that 22 people were recently charged during a drug round-up in Oconee County.
Deputies said their operation began at 8:30 a.m. on February 7.
According to deputies, they obtained the arrest warrants from controlled purchases of narcotics by undercover operatives working from the Sheriff’s Office. They added that the drugs purchased during these deals included Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl, Heroin, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Prescription Medication.
So far, the following suspects from the sweep have been taken into custody, according to deputies.
- Charles Johnathan Sanders
- 34-year-old from Salem, SC
- Distribution of Prescription Medication (Suboxone) – 2 counts
- Timothy Wayne Duffy
- 38-year-old from Seneca, SC
- Distribution of Heroin – 1 count
- Barry Dee Palmer II
- 34-year-old from Westminster, SC
- Distribution of Heroin – 1 count
- Adam Joseph Reed
- 30-year-old from Seneca, SC
- Distribution of Fentanyl – 1 count
- Jesus Urquiza
- 51-year-old from Westminster, SC
- Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count
- Distribution of Cocaine – 3 counts
- Desmond Trent Pearson
- 34-year-old from Westminster, SC\
- Distribution of Marijuana – 3 counts
- Jordan Rose Haynes
- 20-year-old from Seneca, SC
- Distribution of Methamphetamine – 2 counts
- Rashad Ali Thompson
- 43-year-old from Seneca, SC
- Distribution of Methamphetamine – 5 counts
- Daryl Leron Moore
- 49-year-old from Walhalla, SC
- Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count
- Kendal Ann Ellis
- 37-year-old from Walhalla, SC
- Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count
- Brandon James Dodd
- 33-year-old from Walhalla, SC
- Distribution of Methamphetamine – 3 counts
- Jacob Larry Foster
- 37-year-old from Walhalla, SC
- Distribution of Heroin – 1 count
- Joseph Donald Moore
- 35-year-old from Walhalla, SC
- Distribution of Methamphetamine – 2 counts
- Moore was also served with two outstanding Magistrate Bench Warrants
- James Bernard Williams
- 44-year-old from Seneca, SC
- Distribution of Crack Cocaine – 1 count
- Joshua Leard Sanders
- 41-year-old from Seneca, SC
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine – 1 count
- Distribution of Fentanyl – 1 count
- Jeffery Carl Maillard
- 44-year-old from Westminster, SC
- Distribution in Methamphetamine – 1 count
- Jeffery was also served with a Violation of Probation warrant from the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
- Jeremy Fulton Alexander
- 32-year-old from West Union, SC
- Distribution of Heroin – 1 count
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the following suspects. Anyone with information can leave a tip with Crimestoppers online at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com.
- Alison Moore Bugg
- 34-year-old from Walhalla, SC
- Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count
- Sarah Kathleen Collingsworth
- 35 years old from Seneca
- Distribution of Methamphetamine – 2 counts
- Distribution of Fentanyl – 1 count
- Lee Roy Witt
- 48-year-old from Westminster, SC
- Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine – 1 count
- Levarick Shawntauius Ware
- 34-year-old from Central, SC
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine – 1 count
- Scott Lamar Price
- 52-year-old from Walhalla, SC
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine – 2 counts
