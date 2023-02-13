Check your tickets! $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Spartanburg

Mega Millions drawing hits over $1.3 billion
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg convenience store sold a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for Friday night’s drawing, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The ticket was sole at the Garden Spot at 2050 South Pine Street and had these winning numbers:

20 - 29 - 30 - 52 - 58    Megaball: 19

The Lottery said players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $67 million.

MORE NEWS: Marion man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old, deputies say

