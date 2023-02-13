Deputies searching for missing woman last seen a week ago

Tonya Cannon, 33
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing woman last seen a week ago.

According to deputies, 33-year-old Tonya Marie Cannon was last seen by a family member at her house on Cannon Road on Monday, Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Deputies said Cannon was seen wearing black spandex pants and a light colored shirt. She is also five feet three inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with green eyes, short brown hair and a rose tattoo on one of her shoulders.

The Sheriff’s Office said she does have some health-related concerns and might be in need of her medication.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call 911.

