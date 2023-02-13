Expert advice for couples on how to talk about finances

Acorns.com: 68% would rather discuss weight than money
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
InvestigateTV - The second leading cause of arguments between couples is disagreements about money, according to a 2022 YouGov.com survey.

Virginia Credit Union financial coach Cherry Dale said the best way to avoid these arguments is open conversations with your partner about money and finances.

Dale explained money is a tool to achieve your dreams and goals, but you need to be on the same page as your partner or at least understand their monetary mission. 

“So, if money means a sense of security for you, you need to express that if your partner’s spending and then they’re taking away your security,” Dale explained. “Now, if money means freedom and the allowance to do what you want when you want it, then you need to discuss that.”

Broaching the subject could prove difficult for some couples. According to Acorns.com, 68% of people would rather discuss their weight than their finances.

Dale said the best time to talk finances is early in the relationship. She suggested couples talk about their credit and your debt history and discuss how they would handle finances together, whether they merge accounts, keep them separate, or some combination of the two.

Finally, Dale added that a certified financial planner (CFP)could be a big help. A CFP can see the total picture and help you both get started on a plan to reach your goals.

