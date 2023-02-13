Gov. Cooper announces $7.7 million for mental health programs in NC colleges, universities

The UNCW Columns outside of Leutze Hall
The UNCW Columns outside of Leutze Hall(UNCW | BRADLEY PEARCE/UNCW)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that $7.7 million in new funding to provide additional mental health services to students at colleges and universities.

The investment in the University of North Carolina (UNC) System will provide funding to sustain initiatives, such as the Mental Health First Aid, created by Gov. Cooper’s previous $5 million grant to the UNC System in May 2021.

“Identifying their mental distress and getting them access to quality treatment is more critical for our students than ever,” Governor Cooper said in a release. “This investment will help our state’s colleges and universities better support their students so they can thrive.”

UNC System will work with the North Carolina Community College System and the state’s independent colleges and universities to offer suicide prevention training to faculty and staff across all three education systems. These trainings will provide faculty and staff with the tools they need to better identify and support students in crisis.

It will also be used to provide students across all 17 UNC institutions access to an after-hours mental health hotline and develop a new resiliency training program for faculty, staff and students.

“There has been a troubling rise in mental health challenges for young people across our nation, and we’re seeing the impact here in North Carolina,” said UNC System President Peter Hans. “We need to meet that need with urgency and compassion, and these funds go a long way in helping us reach students who are struggling.”

