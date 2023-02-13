Marion man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old, deputies say

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Marion has been charged with child sex crimes.

Deputies said on Nov. 22, 2022 they responded to a call regarding an alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old female.

61-year-old Charles “Dwayne” Robinson was arrested on Jan. 5, 2023 and charged with felonious indecent liberties with a child, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Robinson was given a $50,000 secured bond.

