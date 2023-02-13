Murdaugh trial, Day 16: A jury shakeup and new evidence

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The fourth week of the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh began on Monday. Most of the testimony was focused on detailed forensic evidence in the investigation into the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

TWO JURORS RELEASED

Judge Clifton Newman announced at the start of court on Monday that two jurors, 220 and 528, were released from their service because they tested positive for COVID-19. Two alternates, 441 and 326, took their places. There are three alternate jurors left.

Both sides of the trial asked the judge to consider delaying the case due to the virus, expressing concerns that if more jurors become ill and have to be released, the case could end in a mistrial.

Newman said the remaining jurors tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and will be retested on Wednesday. Social distancing and masking will not be required.

NEW EVIDENCE

Prosecutors said over the weekend they received new evidence from General Motors about data from Alex Murdaugh’s Chevy Suburban. Data includes speeds and other information about the vehicle’s movements on the night of the double homicide.

The evidence has not yet been released, but the state disclosed they will be calling an additional witness in connection with the data. Prosecutors are expected to rest their case this week.

Attorney Dick Harpootlian says the defense team will need time for their expert to review the data as well.

DNA AND BLOOD TESTING

Sarah Zapata, an agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, testified in detail about DNA and Hematrace analysis she performed on evidence from the scene.

A camouflage Benelli 12-gauge shotgun from the Moselle Road property that was swabbed showed DNA contributed by two people: Maggie and Alex Murdaugh.

A swab of suspected blood taken from the steering wheel of the Suburban also showed a mixture of DNA likely belonging to Alex and Maggie Murdaugh. In cross-examination, the defense reiterated that Alex Murdaugh said he checked Maggie and Paul both for pulses when he found their bodies. Zapata said it was possible the DNA could have been transferred if the victims were checked for signs of life.

Fingernail clippings from Maggie Murdaugh’s left hand contained DNA from an unidentified, unrelated male. Zapata said family members of Mallory Beach, the Cooke brothers, Alex Murdaugh, John Marvin Murdaugh and Buster Murdaugh were excluded as possible sources for the DNA. SLED compared the sample to C.B. Rowe, who worked at the property. They said he could not be visually excluded but it is “11 times more likely” the sample was from someone else.

Defense attorney Phillip Barber asked if the DNA was submitted to CODIS, the FBI’s DNA database, but Zapata said it did not meet the requirements for CODIS because the sample contained only three alleles. Barber said Maggie Murdaugh went to the nail salon on the day she was killed so her nails should have been clean. Zapata said the DNA could have been transferred from her touching an object or person.

Part of Alex Murdaugh's shirt which was tested by SLED. An agent testified that 74 cuttings taken from the shirt were all negative for human blood. (Court exhibit)

DNA profiles were found on Alex Murdaugh’s shirt that likely came from Maggie, Paul’s friend Nolan Tuten and an unidentified, unrelated person.

Zapata testified that no useful DNA was found on the blue raincoat discovered at the home of Alex Murdaugh’s mother during the investigation. Barber had Zapata count 74 cuttings taken from Alex Murdaugh’s shirt, all of which tested negative for human blood.

“So we’re 0 for 74,” Barber said, arguing the shirt was worn for fishing.

Zapata confirmed that if the shirt was stained while someone was gutting a fish, the Hematrace test would be negative. Hematrace will only test positive for blood from humans, higher primates and ferrets.

VICTIMS’ AUTOPSIES

Dr. Ellen Riemer, a forensic pathologist with the Medical University of South Carolina, conducted the autopsies for Paul and Maggie Murdaugh. She took the stand to explain graphic photographs from her investigation to the jury and said the gunman was likely within three feet of Paul Murdaugh. She did not see any evidence of defensive wounds.

Alex Murdaugh cried when the autopsy photos, which have been sealed, were shown in court.

A tear falls down Alex Murdaugh's cheek as graphic autopsy photos of Paul are shown in court. (Pool)

Riemer said besides caffeine, Maggie and Paul did not have any other drugs or alcohol in their systems. She analyzed the contents of Maggie and Paul’s stomachs. Both had full stomachs of food that looked identical to each other, which likely showed they recently shared a meal together.

Due to stippling on her body, Riemer said two of the gunshot wounds were fired by someone within three feet of Maggie Murdaugh. Both shots to her head would have been immediately fatal, so the final one, which Riemer testified was to the back of Maggie’s head, was fired after an already-fatal shot.

Riemer said the barrel of the gun was closer to Maggie Murdaugh when the shot to her thigh was fired. The shot to her abdomen was from further away. Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters asked if injuries are consistent with the shooter “circling” Maggie. Riemer said yes, because some shots would have been fired from behind her and the shot to the back of her head, when she was on the ground, would have come from toward the top of her body.

She testified that she did not find any defensive wounds on Maggie either.

Dick Harpootlian said the defense has “extensive” cross-examination for Riemer, which could last more than an hour. Court is in recess until 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Read FOX Carolina’s full blog of Monday’s testimony below:

