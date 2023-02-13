Search underway for man who went missing a year ago in Pickens, deputies say

Boyce Anthony Morris
Boyce Anthony Morris(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a search is currently underway in the Reece Mill Road area of Pickens for a man who went missing a year ago.

Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office, Pickens County Emergency Management and Foothills Search and Rescue are conducting a K-9 grid search for Boyce Anthony Morris who was last seen leaving home on Feb. 13, 2022.

The search will consist of property along Red Hill Road, Reece Mill Road and Sangamo Road, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said if you see the presence of law enforcement, do not be alarmed.

