Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Georgia Feb. 15

Pete Buttigieg speaking at UPS Worldport in Louisville.
Pete Buttigieg speaking at UPS Worldport in Louisville.(WAVE News)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will visit the cities of Atlanta and Commerce, Georgia to tout the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and its effect on Georgia.

The state has received $3.6 billion for infrastructure improvements. These include $19.3 million for MARTA to electric buses and almost $40 million for Hartsfield-Jackson to modernize Concourse D. The modernization includes increasing capacity and ADA compliance.

