Teen killed in Sumter restaurant shooting, suspect arrested

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Late Sunday evening a suspect is in custody after the deadly shooting of a teenager.

The Sumter Police Department said Marcques Charles Wright Jr., 25, of Victory Drive is facing murder charges related to the shooting death of a 14-year-old.

Police said Wright was located and taken into custody without incident.

An initial investigation found a fight started inside a restaurant on North Lafayette Drive on Sunday evening. Wright and two employees of the business were involved in the fight.

A family member of one of the employees was there to pick them up from work and attempted to break up the fight. Investigators said Wright pulled a gun and opened fire before leaving the scene.

Jacob Russ, 14, was shot and pronounced dead. Police said Russ was also a family member of one of the employees.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker has identified the victim who died from an apparent gunshot wound at a Mcdonald’s in Sumter County.

According to officials, the incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. at 101 N Lafayette Drive on Feb 12.

Coroner Baker says the deceased is 14-year-old Jacob Russ of Carrol Drive, Sumter.

The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Coroner Baker says an autopsy is scheduled for later this week at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating the incident.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.