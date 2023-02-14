$0 tuition extended at Greenville Technical College

$0 Tuition Extended
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Technical College announced that students will continue to pay nothing for summer classes that begin before June 26.

Officials said there is no minimum course load to qualify, and students can take a full course load if they want. They added that the tuition scholarship applies to all new, returning, and current students pursuing degrees, diplomas, or certificates. However, it does not apply to transient students or high school students.

“We are pleased to extend $0 tuition into summer,” said Dr. Keith Miller, president of Greenville Technical College. “We continue to remove barriers to higher education through this effort and many other initiatives, allowing students to get the education they need to qualify for high-demand careers in our area.”

Registration for current students begins March 27, and open registration begins April 10. Those interested can visit the school’s website for more information.

