Greenville Drive shares ‘Spartan Strong’ message after MSU shooting
Michigan State baseball team makes annual trip to Greenville’s Fluor Field
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Drive is showing its support for Michigan State University in the aftermath of a shooting that killed three students and wounded five others.
On Wednesday, the Greenville Drive shared the following message on social media:
Greenville’s Minor League Baseball team shares a little-known connection with Michigan State: Craig Brown, the owner of the Drive, is an MSU alum. The Spartans make the trip more than 700 miles south to play a series at Fluor Field each spring.
The Spartans will be back in Greenville from Mar. 8 through 12.
