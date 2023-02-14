Greenville Drive shares ‘Spartan Strong’ message after MSU shooting

Michigan State baseball team makes annual trip to Greenville’s Fluor Field
Fluor Field
Fluor Field(WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Drive is showing its support for Michigan State University in the aftermath of a shooting that killed three students and wounded five others.

On Wednesday, the Greenville Drive shared the following message on social media:

Greenville’s Minor League Baseball team shares a little-known connection with Michigan State: Craig Brown, the owner of the Drive, is an MSU alum. The Spartans make the trip more than 700 miles south to play a series at Fluor Field each spring.

The Spartans will be back in Greenville from Mar. 8 through 12.

READ MORE: Michigan St. gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools

