Greenville Drive shares ‘Spartan Strong’ message after MSU shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Drive is showing its support for Michigan State University in the aftermath of a shooting that killed three students and wounded five others.

On Wednesday, the Greenville Drive shared the following message on social media:

Greenville’s Minor League Baseball team shares a little-known connection with Michigan State: Craig Brown, the owner of the Drive, is an MSU alum. The Spartans make the trip more than 700 miles south to play a series at Fluor Field each spring.

The Spartans will be back in Greenville from Mar. 8 through 12.

