Greenville making progress on Cultural Corridor project; and other city council updates

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville is making progress on a $3 million project to make one area of downtown safer and easier for you to walk around. It’s the cultural corridor project. Monday night, city leaders got a look at the work. More than 13,000 cars pass through College Street daily.

“You see narrow sidewalks right against the road, a lot of traffic, a lot of fast-moving traffic,” said City Engineer Nick De Palma, as he described College Street now.

This project aims to make the walk from Main street into Heritage Green more pedestrian friendly. That means there will be significant traffic flow changes in that area. In the end, College street will look more like Main street.

“We’re going to be able to slow down that traffic and put the focus back on pedestrians,” he said.

The plan is to reduce College street from 4 lanes to 3, remove street parking, add greenspace buffers, trees and widen the sidewalks. It’s not just a move for pedestrian safety, but also development.

“We see these projects very similar to projects we’ve done in the West End and other areas along Main street,” said Clint Link, the Engineering Director for the City of Greenville.”

There’s already a 19-story tower proposed for the entrance into Heritage Green, city leaders say better connecting the area to Main street will drive up business.

“When you invest in your corridors wherever they may be, you get higher quality businesses, you get higher tax revenue” said Councilman John DeWorken who represents district 1.

With fewer lanes and strategic light synchronization, engineers say College street traffic will be slowed, and smaller road projects will encourage drivers to use Academy street.

“We’re trying to implement what we call the Academy street. Bypass” said Link.

Officials estimate the construction will start as soon as June 2023 and it’ll take one year to complete. To learn more click here.

Other updates, Greenville Crime Statistics

Greenville City Police gave an update on crime statistics. Police Chief Howie Thompson says violent crime has dropped in many significant areas.

Robberies are down 21%

Sexual assaults down 22.9%

Negligent homicide down 75%

Murder, non-negligent homicide down 42%

Aggravated assaults down 14%



Land for affordable housing

The City also agreed to transfer two parcels of land on Meadow Street near Unity Park to the Greenville Housing Fund. City leaders say with the land, the housing fund will be able to add 4 to 6 units of affordable housing.

