In-depth look at Gaffney Strangler still terrorizing community 55 years later

One day Opal Diane Buckson’s and the bodies of three white women, Nancy Christine Rhinehart, Nancy Carol Farris and Annie Louise Dedmond, were found in 1968. All were victims of the Gaffney Strangler.

The Gaffney Strangler was identified as Lee Roy Martin. He was arrested and convicted on four accounts of murder. Martin was sentenced to serve four life terms.

This left the community in panic.

1968 was the year that shocked the nation and in 2023, for some, fear remains.

Although Martin is in jail, city councilperson Rosa Webber is working to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

The exhibit is being held at the old post office now called the Gaffney Arts and Visitors Center.

You can walk though the stories of black history through March 3.

