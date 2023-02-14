In-depth look at Gaffney Strangler still terrorizing community 55 years later

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina’s Ashley Garrett took a in depth look at a black history exhibit that features a terror that was happening 55 years ago.

One day Opal Diane Buckson’s and the bodies of three white women, Nancy Christine Rhinehart, Nancy Carol Farris and Annie Louise Dedmond, were found in 1968. All were victims of the Gaffney Strangler.

The Gaffney Strangler was identified as Lee Roy Martin. He was arrested and convicted on four accounts of murder. Martin was sentenced to serve four life terms.

This left the community in panic.

1968 was the year that shocked the nation and in 2023, for some, fear remains.

Although Martin is in jail, city councilperson Rosa Webber is working to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

The exhibit is being held at the old post office now called the Gaffney Arts and Visitors Center.

You can walk though the stories of black history through March 3.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

