Man accused of stealing moped, pointing gun at owner arrested, police say

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a man was arrested after stealing a moped and pointing a gun at the owner.

Police said officers responded to W.O Ezell Boulevard and Arrowhead Circle in reference to a stolen moped at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said the victim stated his moped was stolen on Monday night from an apartment complex, and he saw the suspect pushing his moped on W.O Ezell Boulevard the following day.

When the victim approached the suspect, he pointed a handgun at the victim, and later ran away into a nearby wood-line, police said.

Once officers were on scene, they set up a perimeter surrounding the area and a K9 track ensued.

Officers said the suspect, 36-year-old Timothy Brandon Evans, was found nearby in possession of a gun and the moped was recovered a short distance away.

Evans was taken to the hospital for treatment from a K9 bite and later booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on larceny charges.

