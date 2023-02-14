Man charged with murder after shooting man in abdomen at night club

Night Club Shooting
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Honea Path Police department said a man was arrested on multiple charges after a deadly shooting at a night club on Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a man being shot just before 11 p.m. on East Hampton Street.

Once on scene, officers found a man with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, and the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, the victim, 33-year-old Kevin Nemiah Ellis, passed away.

The suspect 54-year-old Russell Bradley Ricketts was identified and arrested on the following charges:

  • Weapons/pointing and presenting firearms at a person
  • Murder
  • Possession of weapon during a violent crime
  • Unlawful consumption of alcohol while carrying concealed weapon
  • Discharging firearms into a dwelling bond

Bond was denied for all the charges.

