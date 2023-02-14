Man found dead at Clinton hotel, police investigating

Police (MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clinton Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead at a hotel on Valentine’s Day afternoon.

Police said officers responded to the Quality Inn located at 105 Trade Street at about 12:11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Once scene, officers found a man, unresponsive, with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers said EMS arrived to assess the man and the Laurens County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.

Police have also requested the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to process the crime scene.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call police at 864-833-7512 or Crime Stoppers at 864-682-7463.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

