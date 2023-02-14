Murdaugh trial, Day 17: Family testifies Alex said ‘odd’ things after murders

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The only sibling of Maggie Murdaugh took the stand on Tuesday in the most emotional testimony heard so far in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.

The last time Marian Proctor spoke to her sister was on June 7, 2021, just hours before Maggie and her son Paul were found shot to death at the Murdaugh family’s 1,700-acre hunting property on Moselle Road.

Proctor sobbed as she testified that she encouraged Maggie to go to Moselle the day she was killed to be with her family since Alex Murdaugh’s father was dying.

She said she found it odd that Maggie Murdaugh didn’t go with Alex to visit his mother on the night of the murders because she left the beach house in Edisto specifically for the purpose of being with his family. Murdaugh’s visit to his mother is his alibi claim.

After the double murder, which Murdaugh is now accused of committing, Proctor asked him, “Do you have any idea who’s done this?” She testified that she didn’t understand what Alex meant when he replied by saying whoever killed Maggie and Paul had “thought about it for a very long time.”

“ALEX DIDN’T SEEM TO BE AFRAID”

Proctor also said that in the days following the homicides, Alex Murdaugh’s focus was on clearing Paul’s name in the deadly 2019 boat crash in which he was accused of boating under the influence.

“My number one goal was to find out who killed my sister and Paul,” Proctor said on the stand.

In cross-examination, defense attorney Jim Griffin asked Proctor if Maggie Murdaugh also wanted to clear Paul’s name in the boat crash. She replied, “sort of.” She told Griffin she didn’t fault Alex Murdaugh for wanting to clear Paul’s name but thought his priority should have been focused on finding the killer.

Griffin asked Proctor why she believed finding Maggie and Paul’s killer was not a priority for her brother-in-law.

“We never talked about it,” Proctor said. “We never talked about finding the person who had done it... It was odd.”

She testified that after her sister and nephew were killed, she feared for the entire family’s safety since no arrests had been made.

“Alex didn’t seem to be afraid,” she said.

OBJECTIONS FROM DEFENSE

Proctor was interrupted by the defense team when she began testifying about an event that changed her opinion on the double homicide case.

“We didn’t know the motive behind the killings,” Proctor said. “We thought it probably had something to do with the boat case. And we thought that up until September.”

The jury was asked to leave the courtroom while Judge Clifton Newman heard arguments from both sides regarding the testimony. Ultimately Newman allowed Proctor to move forward with testifying before the jury about the roadside shooting on Sep. 4, 2021, where Alex Murdaugh is accused of orchestrating his own shooting as part of an insurance fraud scheme.

“I thought whoever had killed Maggie and Paul had now shot Alex and I was horrified that Buster was next,” she told the court, describing her initial reaction to hearing the news.

But Proctor said she soon learned from attorney Jim Griffin that Murdaugh had been fired from PMPED law firm and was accused of stealing millions of dollars. Learning about the lies Murdaugh had told, Proctor testified, changed her assessment about the murders.

Prosecutors were not allowed to ask Proctor about whether or not Maggie Murdaugh ever had concerns about fidelity in their marriage because the judge ruled the information from 2007 they were seeking to admit was “too remote in time.”

“LITTLE DETECTIVE”

Despite objections from the defense team, Proctor was also allowed to testify about Murdaugh’s alleged opioid abuse, which he has cited as the reason for a downward spiral leading to the attempt to stage his own death.

Proctor testified that Maggie Murdaugh had a nickname for Paul, calling him “little detective” because she said he was always trying to make sure his father was behaving. Proctor specifically said this had to do with prescription pill abuse.

“What specifically did ‘little detective’ mean as it related to the pills,” lead prosecutor Creighton Waters asked.

Proctor testified that if there were pills in the house that Alex Murdaugh was taking, Paul was determined to find them.

Court is in recess until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Visit FOX Carolina’s Murdaugh Trial page for full coverage.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.