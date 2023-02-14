Nikki Haley officially announces run for president

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - – Nikki Haley, conservative former governor of South Carolina and UN Ambassador, announced Tuesday that she is running for president of the United States.

According to her office, she will deliver her announcement speech, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, in Charleston, South Carolina.

In a video, Haley talks about growing up in Bamberg, South Carolina and how it shaped her belief in a strong and proud America. She ends the video with:

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership – to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose. Some people look at America and see vulnerability. The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history. China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bullied. Kicked around. You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels. I’m Nikki Haley, and I’m running for President.”

MORE NEWS: $0 tuition extended at Greenville Technical College

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.