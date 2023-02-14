Report: Women’s underwear taxed more than men’s in the US

The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.
The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report says women’s underwear is being taxed more than men’s in the U.S.

The new report found that American women are being charged a tax that is 35% higher than what their male counterparts pay.

The average U.S. tariff rate on women’s undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men’s.

Most international tariff systems have flat rates applying to all underwear, regardless of gender.

In Japan and the European Union, women are taxed at a lower rate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Officials clean up train derailment in Enoree
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Defense cross-examines doctor who performed Murdaugh autopsies
Boyce Anthony Morris
Search underway for man who went missing a year ago in Pickens, deputies say
Shooting generic
Man dies following shooting at local night club, coroner says
Patrick Piotte, 45
Suspect charged with murder of father and son in deadly shooting, lived with victims for a year

Latest News

Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Struggle to get aid to Turkey and Syria after massive quake
A mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday night left three students dead and five...
Michigan State University shooting leaves 3 dead
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Official: Gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump
U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of...
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed