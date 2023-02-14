Sheriff’s office announces hilarious campaign to ‘get even with your ex-Valentine’

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who have outstanding arrest warrants.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – What better way to spend Valentine’s Day than getting revenge on your ex?

That’s the message a sheriff’s department in Florida is sending this holiday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who have outstanding arrest warrants.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office wrote, “Have an ex-Valentine?! Know they have outstanding warrants?! This Valentine’s Day contact #teamhcso with their information and we’ll take care of the rest.”

The sheriff’s office finished the tweet by saying, “Your ex-Valentine will receive an all-inclusive stay, compliments of #teamHCSO.”

The “promotion” has no expiration date and “applies to all past, current, and future ex-Valentines!”

You can call the sheriff’s office to turn in your ex-Valentine at 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Investigation underway after train derailment in Enoree
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Week 4: Murdaugh murder trial in recess until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
Boyce Anthony Morris
Search underway for man who went missing a year ago in Pickens, deputies say
Testimony About DNA Evidence Heard During Murdaugh Trial
Murdaugh trial, Day 16: A jury shakeup and new evidence
Russell Ricketts, 54
Man accused of shooting man in abdomen at night club arrested, police say

Latest News

This combination photo shows Miles Bryant, left, and Susana Morales, right.
Warrants: Former Georgia officer dumped naked body of teen girl
Alex Murdaugh in court with his defense attorneys, Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian
Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys consider putting him on the stand in double murder trial, source says, as state nears end of its case
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve,...
Biden names Fed vice chair Brainard to head Economic Council
Aalayah Eastmond, Parkland school shooting survivor
Parkland survivor: “Don’t wait until you are the one that has gun violence knocking on your door”