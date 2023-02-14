Sword-wielding man shot by former lover’s new boyfriend in Ridgeway

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said a confrontation involving a sword ended with a man shot Tuesday.

Investigators said the deadly shooting on Shivers Green Rd began when a woman and her boyfriend found her ex-boyfriend, Alexander Chivers Johnson outside her home.

Investigators said Johnson and the woman’s current boyfriend started fighting. During the altercation Johnson got a sword from his car.

The woman’s boyfriend grabbed a firearm and shot Johnson, according to KCSO. After the shooting the man left the scene and KCSO eventually arrested him. Investigators announced Johnson had died of his injuries Tuesday afternoon.

KCSO said this incident involved self defense and the man in custody was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting.

KCSO identified the victim in Tuesday’s shooting.

Alexander Chivers Johnson, 22, of Elgin was identified as the victim in the Shivers Green Rd shooting. Investigators said the case is now a homicide investigation.

A shooting in Ridgeway is under investigation Tuesday afternoon.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are at the scene of a shooting on Shivers Green Rd. One person was reported shot and a suspect was arrested.

Investigators said they do not believe the public is in any danger from the incident.

