2 arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking, gun
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said two men were arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking and outstanding warrants on Tuesday.
According to police, officers were conducting crime prevention in various locations when they arrested 33-year-old Donterian Steffon Shivers and 32-year-old Carnell Winston Lordman.
Police said Shivers was arrested on the following charges:
- Trafficking in cocaine by possession (level II)
- Trafficking in cocaine by transport (level II)
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver controlled substance within 1,000ft of a park
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver controlled substance within 1,000ft of a school
- Maintain a vehicle for controlled substances
- Carrying a concealed gun (felony)
- Carrying a concealed handgun after consuming alcohol
- Possess drug paraphernalia
- Driving after consuming alcohol
- Seatbelt violation
Police said Lordman was arrested the charges below:
- Failure to appear on no operator license
- Failure to appear on operate vehicle without Insurance
- Failure to appear on operate vehicle with no registration
- Failure to appear on display fictitious license plate
- Failure to appear on inspection violation
- Failure to appear on open container in a vehicle
- Failure to appear on failure to wear seatbelt
- Resist, delay, obstruct
Lordman also had warrants for his arrest on felony probation violation, assault by strangulation and injury to personal property, police said.
Shivers was booked into the Buncombe County Jail under a $180,000 secured bond and Lordman was booked under a $3,000 secured bond.
If anyone has information about illegal gun or drug activity, contact police at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD App.
