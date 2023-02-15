2 arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking, gun

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said two men were arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking and outstanding warrants on Tuesday.

According to police, officers were conducting crime prevention in various locations when they arrested 33-year-old Donterian Steffon Shivers and 32-year-old Carnell Winston Lordman.

Police said Shivers was arrested on the following charges:

Trafficking in cocaine by possession (level II)

Trafficking in cocaine by transport (level II)

Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to sell or deliver controlled substance within 1,000ft of a park

Possession with intent to sell or deliver controlled substance within 1,000ft of a school

Maintain a vehicle for controlled substances

Carrying a concealed gun (felony)

Carrying a concealed handgun after consuming alcohol

Possess drug paraphernalia

Driving after consuming alcohol

Seatbelt violation

Police said Lordman was arrested the charges below:

Failure to appear on no operator license

Failure to appear on operate vehicle without Insurance

Failure to appear on operate vehicle with no registration

Failure to appear on display fictitious license plate

Failure to appear on inspection violation

Failure to appear on open container in a vehicle

Failure to appear on failure to wear seatbelt

Resist, delay, obstruct

Lordman also had warrants for his arrest on felony probation violation, assault by strangulation and injury to personal property, police said.

Shivers was booked into the Buncombe County Jail under a $180,000 secured bond and Lordman was booked under a $3,000 secured bond.

If anyone has information about illegal gun or drug activity, contact police at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD App.

