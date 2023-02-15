3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies in hospital, coroner says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a 3-year-old girl has died following a crash in the parking lot of a preschool Wednesday morning.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8 a.m., a 3-year-old girl was getting out of a car in the “drop off line” at Covenant Christian Academy when she was hit by that same car and sadly passed away from her injuries at the hospital.

Deputies said EMS, fire officials and troopers all responded to the church and the investigation is being taken over by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The church released the following statement:

“Covenant Baptist and Covenant Christian Academy are a strong faith-based community. As Christians we are not exempt from trials or tragedies, but when these things occur, we stick together and support one another. We cherish prayers during this difficult time and for all those who are affected.”

Deputies said the Anderson County community will be deeply affected by this tragedy.

“We stand with our neighbors, the members of Covenant Church, as well as their pastor, Dr. Steve Silvey,” deputies said.

MORE NEWS: Gas leak in Spartanburg to cause traffic as crews work to repair, police say

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.