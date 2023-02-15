Councilman seeks to remove library volunteer over lawsuit participation

LAURENS, S.C.- Controversy over the way Laurens County leaders have handled plans for large residential projects has apparently spilled over into the library system.

Laurens County Councilmember David Tribble has taken steps to remove Laurens County Library Board trustee Susan Stewart because of her participation in lawsuits filed by Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living against the county.

Last month, the group filed two lawsuits, which allege a lack of transparency when it comes to notifying the public about future development plans. Neighbors have argued that they have not been made able to voice concerns in a timely manner before the projects are cleared to move forward.

Prior to Tuesday’s council meeting, Tribble sent Stewart the following email that stated he would seek to have her removed from the library board but gave her an opportunity to resign first.

Dear Mrs Stewart It has become apparent that your continuing to serve on the board of the Laurens County Library has been severely compromised by your law suits against the county. At our regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, February 14, I will ask the council to remove you from the library board. When a lawsuit is filed to resolve a grievance, the parties are instructed to communicate only through their attorneys. This adversarial relationship is unsuitable for someone in a board position like the library board. If you choose to resign in advance of the council's vote, please communicate your wist to me. David Tribble, Jr Lauens County Council

Library trustees are appointed by the Laurens County Council and serve without any compensation. Stewart’s appointment took place late last year.

During the council meeting, Tribble said he was withdrawing his nomination of Stewart to the board, but no vote or discussion followed.

Councilmember Diane Anderson gave an impassioned speech at the end of the meeting in support of Stewart as an educator and volunteer. Her statements drew applause from a group of citizens who attended the meeting.

Tribble has not responded to FOX Carolina’s request for clarification about his decision to withdraw his nomination and the impact it could have.

Stewart said she plans to speak to an attorney regarding freedom of speech issues.

