Deputies investigating after two people found dead in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after two people were found dead near Cutshaw Drive Wednesday.

Deputies said they believed the incident was a homicide and suicide. They added that the two were domestic partners.

According to deputies, they are investigating this situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

