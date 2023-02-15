Deputies investigating after two people found dead in Buncombe Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after two people were found dead near Cutshaw Drive Wednesday.

Deputies said they believed the incident was a homicide and suicide. They added that the two were domestic partners.

According to deputies, they are investigating this situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

