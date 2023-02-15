Deputies issue warrant to take ‘immediate custody’ of missing 12-year-old

Bryson Blake Holland and Perry Conner
Bryson Blake Holland and Perry Conner(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they need the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to deputies, a warrant was issued directing law enforcement to take immediate physical custody of Bryson Blake Holland, resulting from a child custody order filed in Rutherford County.

Deputies said Holland was last seen on Greasy Creek Road in Marion on Feb. 9 while he was with Perry Todd Conner, Jr, also known as “TJ”.

Holland is described to have a small frame, brown eyes and brown hair that may be bleached blonde. Conner is described as five foot seven with a slender build, long blonde/strawberry hair and blue eyes.

Conner has an outstanding order for arrest on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information on where the pair might be is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

