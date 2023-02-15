Deputies searching for missing woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who reportedly suffers from medical problems affecting her memory.

According to deputies, 60-year-old Mary Morrison was last seen on Collinson Road in Greenville on Monday, February 13 at around 2 a.m.

Morrison is five feet six inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, said deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said she is reportedly driving a burgundy Hyundai Santa Fe with a South Carolina tag of NNL-459 and was last seen driving at 5:30 p.m. in Camden, South Carolina.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.