Deputies searching for missing woman
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who reportedly suffers from medical problems affecting her memory.
According to deputies, 60-year-old Mary Morrison was last seen on Collinson Road in Greenville on Monday, February 13 at around 2 a.m.
Morrison is five feet six inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, said deputies.
The Sheriff’s Office said she is reportedly driving a burgundy Hyundai Santa Fe with a South Carolina tag of NNL-459 and was last seen driving at 5:30 p.m. in Camden, South Carolina.
If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call 911.
