Deputies searching for missing woman last seen a week ago

Penney Denise Morris, 49
Penney Denise Morris, 49(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a missing woman last seen a week ago.

According to deputies, 49-year-old Penney Denise Morris was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Morris has blond hair and blue eyes, deputies said.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8632.

