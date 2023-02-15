Dog found in Greenville Co. nearly 7 after going missing in New Mexico

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Carolina Loving Hound Rescue recently shared that they were able to reunite a dog with its owner seven years after going missing thanks to a microchip.

The rescue said the dog, Nugget, was recently found in Greenville County and taken to an emergency vet. At the vet, they discovered he had a microchip registered to his owner in New Mexico.

According to the rescue, they contacted Nugget’s owner and found out that he had gone missing in New Mexico nearly seven years ago. They added that she described Nugget as her “ride or die.”

Following this, the rescue organized for Nugget’s owner to fly to South Carolina to pick him up and take him home. Thankfully, veterinarians checked Nugget out and determined he was well enough to make the journey back to New Mexico.

Nugget’s owner arrived in Greenville on Saturday and reunited with Nugget at the airport. Carolina Loving Hound Rescue shared photos of the emotional reunion on Facebook.

