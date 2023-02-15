Gas leak in Spartanburg to cause traffic as crews work to repair, police say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said crews are working to repair a gas leak Wednesday morning.

The leak is located at South Pine Street near Forest Avenue, according to police.

The repair will have both inbound and outbound traffic blocked on South Pine Street from Forest Avenue to Country Club Road.

Police said the estimated time for reopening is late morning.

MORE NEWS: Officers searching for driver from hit-and-run in Greenville

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Investigation underway after train derailment in Enoree
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Week 4: Murdaugh murder trial to resume on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican...
Nikki Haley officially announces run for president
Maggie Murdaugh's only sister, Marian Proctor, testifies during the murder trial of Alex...
Murdaugh trial, Day 17: Family testifies Alex said ‘odd’ things after murders
Testimony About DNA Evidence Heard During Murdaugh Trial
Murdaugh trial, Day 16: A jury shakeup and new evidence

Latest News

Gas leak closes Spartanburg road
Gas leak closes Spartanburg road
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Week 4: Murdaugh murder trial to resume on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
Greenville Drive shares message following shooting at Michigan State University
Greenville Drive shares message following shooting at Michigan State University
generic crash
Officers searching for driver from hit-and-run in Greenville