Gas leak in Spartanburg to cause traffic as crews work to repair, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said crews are working to repair a gas leak Wednesday morning.

The leak is located at South Pine Street near Forest Avenue, according to police.

The repair will have both inbound and outbound traffic blocked on South Pine Street from Forest Avenue to Country Club Road.

Police said the estimated time for reopening is late morning.

MORE NEWS: Officers searching for driver from hit-and-run in Greenville

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.