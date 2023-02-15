Getting Answers: Geer Hwy Update

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fox Carolina is getting answers about your road concerns in the Upstate.

We have an update on one of our most requested roads.

Multiple viewers have written in with concerns about Geer Highway in Northern Greenville County.

You told us the road is riddled with potholes and patches and we have been working to get answers.

“Roads are as bumpy as they can get,” John Stewart said.

Stewart travels on this road everyday. He lives on Geer Highway in Marietta.

“I’ve actually popped a tire hitting a pothole,” Steward said.

Drivers like Stewart, who are familiar with the road, are probably used it being a bumpy ride.

Xavier Sullivan, a CDL driver with Rogers Group Construction, is part of the crew working on the road.

Sullivan said potholes popup for multiple reasons.

“Trucks, cars, rain, bad weather, good weather, dump trucks, tow trucks,” Sullivan said, “There’s a lot of traffic on this road right here and at the end of the day that’s what going to cause potholes to come up.”

Things are about to get much smoother for drivers.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said crews are working on the five-mile stretch between White Horse Road Extension and Chestnut Ridge Road.

According to SCDOT, the contractor is currently working on repairing the foundation of the road in various segments.

“We’re patching all the bad spots, so when we get ready to repave the whole road, it won’t crack,” Brellyn Wallace, an equipment operator with Rogers Group Construction, said.

This work will extend into late spring.

After making repairs, crews will pour asphalt and start repaving the road.

Resurfacing will begin this summer, with construction set to be complete by the end of September.

“Asphalt cracks from the bottom up. That’s when you get the real bad potholes and doing the resurfacing will smooth everything out,” Sullivan said.

SCDOT said drivers should expect lane closures and traffic shifts along this part of Geer Highway until construction is complete in the fall.

