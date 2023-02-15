Man arrested after lunging at officer during arrest on drug trafficking charges, police say

Eduardo Eslava Aguilar, 37
Eduardo Eslava Aguilar, 37(Walhalla Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department arrested a man after he assaulted a police officer and officers found more than a quarter of a pound of meth in a home on Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to a home on South Cedar Street on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for a welfare check and 911 call.

Once on scene, police found two men outside the home who were about to fight.

During the investigation, officers were told that illegal drugs were inside the home.

Officers searched the home, after receiving permission, and found numerous items of drug paraphernalia and about 369 grams of methamphetamine and arrested the suspect.

During the arrest, officers said the suspect, 37-year-old Eduardo Eslava Aguilar, aggressively lunged at and grabbed the arresting officer.

Aguilar is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

He was book into the Oconee County Detention Center on a $352,135.00.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are responding to a train derailment that happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Investigation underway after train derailment in Enoree
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh murder trial resumes for Day 18
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies
3-year-old hit in Upstate preschool parking lot dies in hospital, coroner says
Maggie Murdaugh's only sister, Marian Proctor, testifies during the murder trial of Alex...
Murdaugh trial, Day 17: Family testifies Alex said ‘odd’ things after murders
Nikki Haley officially launches 2024 presidential campaign
Nikki Haley officially launches 2024 presidential campaign

Latest News

Generic crime scene
Deputies investigating after two people found dead in Buncombe Co.
3-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Car
3-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By Car
Nikki Haley Announces Presidential Campaign
Nikki Haley Announces Presidential Campaign
The mayor of Vermont's largest city is asking lawmakers to strengthen gun reforms in a sweeping...
SC lawmakers revive effort to remove gun permit requirements