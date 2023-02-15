Man arrested after lunging at officer during arrest on drug trafficking charges, police say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department arrested a man after he assaulted a police officer and officers found more than a quarter of a pound of meth in a home on Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to a home on South Cedar Street on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for a welfare check and 911 call.

Once on scene, police found two men outside the home who were about to fight.

During the investigation, officers were told that illegal drugs were inside the home.

Officers searched the home, after receiving permission, and found numerous items of drug paraphernalia and about 369 grams of methamphetamine and arrested the suspect.

During the arrest, officers said the suspect, 37-year-old Eduardo Eslava Aguilar, aggressively lunged at and grabbed the arresting officer.

Aguilar is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

He was book into the Oconee County Detention Center on a $352,135.00.

