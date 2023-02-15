Officers searching for driver from hit-and-run in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for a driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian on Tuesday, February 14.

Officers said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. at Rutherford Road and Stone Avenue. They added that, thankfully, the victim only had minor injuries following the collision.

According to officers, the suspect’s vehicle was described as a gold Nissan Murano. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

